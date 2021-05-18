Appernity technology & Red Media Inc announce strategic partnership

Appernity technology based in Delhi and Red media inc based in California are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership to delivery next-gen technology services.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The Red-Media Inc partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients through successful transformations.

“Partnering will deliver transformation for our clients and allow us to provide the very best business, program and portfolio strategies on which we’ll conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms,” said Manish Kaushik, Appernity Founder & Director. “Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”

! We are a startup – Of the people, With the people, For the people!