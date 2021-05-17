Jimmy Kun Mui inducted into IAOTP’s Hall of Fame

Jimmy Kun Mui, Architect for the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). His expertise and extraordinary talents have afforded him this merit.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 10 IAOTP members are inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they had on their industries. Mr. Mui is being recognized for this distinction for dedicating more than 3 decades of his professional experience as an Architect and Project Manager. He will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC this December. Furthermore, Mr. Mui will also accept his 2020 nomination as the Top Architect of the Decade at the Gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, “Choosing Mr. Mui for this most recent honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. In addition to his long list of accomplishments and accolades, Mr. Mui is a pioneer of his time. Mr. Mui is a leader of many important projects and has dedicated all of his time and knowledge to Architecture. We look forward to honoring his merits with our exclusive Hall of Fame induction.”

With such a phenomenal impact as an expert Architect, Mr. Mui has also proven himself as an accomplished professional in the Real Estate, Design and Construction Management field. Mr. Mui has demonstrated success not only as a seasoned and trusted Architect for ACS, but in every prior position he has had the honor of serving.

His impressive repertoire of prior roles includes, Architectural Drafter for the Bradley Corporate Park, Assistant Architect for the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, Associate Project Manager for the NYC Board of Education, Principal Architect for J.K Mui Design, Senior Project Manager for IVI Due Diligence Services Inc., Supervising Architect for the MTA, Housing Inspector for the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and Interagency Liaison for the Department of Parks & Recreation. His daily responsibilities presently include; overseeing and managing building design, repairs, maintenance and capital upgrades for a variety of programmatic facilities within ACS’ purview and currently, specifically for the oversight of the renovation of the two ACS Secure Juvenile Detention Centers.

Mr. Mui is responsible for managing design of projects from start to completion, including preparation of scope of work, project programs, project budget, contractors’ selection, prepare task orders, change orders and supervises the conduct of complex and important research investigations, studies and examinations related to the architectural functions and activities related to ACS programs. Mr. Mui also inspects existing facilities, supervises and is involved in the preparation of drawings. He assesses the progress of construction projects and ensures all projects are conducted and completed in compliance with NYC Building Code, Energy Code and are in accordance with DOH and FDNY requirements.

Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Mui received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture. Additionally, he studied 2 more years toward his Master Degree in Architecture at the University of Buffalo.

Throughout his remarkable career, Mr. Mui has been active in his community and recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the architectural profession. He has received many awards, accolades’ and has been featured in numerous publications multiple years in a row such as Marquis Who’s Who, Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World, Who’s Who in Finance and Industry, Who’s Who in the East, and Who’s Who of Emerging Leaders in America. This year he will be considered for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio and for the Reuters Building Times Square Billboard Broadcast. Aside the recognition from IAOTP this year, he was also recognized by the Marquis Millennium Magazine and has his photo featured on its front cover and his full-page story appeared on page 17 of their 2020 5th Edition. For 2019, he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from IAOTP. For 2018 he was selected as Top Architect of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). For 2017 he was a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who. Mr. Mui was President of the Moy Shee Family Association of NYC, a Board Director for the Moy’s Clan Association, Steering Committee Members for both Chinatown Partnership Local Development Corporation and Rebuild Chinatown Initiative, and Board Member for NYC’s Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. Mr. Mui is also an active member and Buddhist Center Volunteer for the Tibetan Buddhist Center of NY.

Looking back, Mr. Mui attributes his success to his unique experiences, mentors he has worked alongside and staying passionate in all his endeavors. Jimmy says he has been blessed, he loves doing what he is doing, and feels this is just the beginning. When he is not working Mr. Mui enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. For the future, Mr. Mui will continue to stay passionate in all his business ventures and hopes to continue making a difference in people’s lives anyway that he can.

For more information on Mr. Mui please visit: https://lnkd.in/dWsxPf2

Watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDIn70sx9Uk

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com