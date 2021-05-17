IAF PREPARATION FOR CYCLONE TAUKTAE CONTINUES

Continuing with the preparation for Cyclone Tauktae, the IAF on Sunday 16 May 21, had deployed 2 C-130J and 1 An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. The An-32 is enroute to Ahmedabad as of now.

Another C-130J and 2 An-32 aircraft carried 121 NDRF personnel and 11.6 tonnes of load from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad for the same purpose.

Also, 2 C-130J aircraft transported 110 personnel and 15 tonnes of cargo for NDRF from Pune to Ahmedabad.

***

ABB/AM/ASG/JP

(Release ID: 1719221)

Visitor Counter : 4





