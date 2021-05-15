Japan – Hitachi ABB Power Grids enables Minnesota Power to deliver more clean and affordable hydropower to the U.S. Upper Midwest region

Hitachi ABB Power Grids announced the successful commissioning of a 500 kV – 1400 MVAr series capacitor bank, one of the largest in the world, on March 31, 2021 for Minnesota Power’s Great Northern Transmission Line project, helping ensure the delivery of more clean hydropower from Manitoba, Canada – to its customers in Northeastern Minnesota. By enhancing the transfer capability and reliability of the transmission connection between Manitoba and Minnesota, this project will enable Minnesota Power to strengthen its commitment to shift rapidly toward an emission-free energy system.

Warroad River Series Capacitor Bank

This deployment of a major 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line stretching between Winnipeg, Manitoba and Grand Rapids, Minnesota, further highlights the progress of Minnesota Power’s “EnergyForward’ strategy to transition to cleaner energy sources while meeting customer expectations for a reliable, stable, and affordable electricity supply. In late 2020, the company became the first utility in the state of Minnesota to deliver 50% renewable energy to its customers and has a goal of achieving 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.

“We are pleased to play such a critical role in helping Minnesota Power increase the availability of clean power to its customers in the region,” said Alireza Aram, Managing Director, Grid Integration business, North America, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “This new series capacitor bank, one of the largest in the world, will enable Minnesota Power to meet its customers’ energy needs while increasing system reliability, and support their efforts to reduce carbon emissions from their operations.”

“This project represents an important contribution to the development of our Great Northern Transmission Line project, part of an innovative delivery and storage system that is enabling us to deliver 50 percent renewable energy to our customers,” said Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power Chief Operating Officer. “Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been a valuable partner in support of our EnergyForward strategy to shift toward carbon-free power.”

“This collaboration with Minnesota Power demonstrates our continuous commitment to help our customers bring renewable electricity to their local communities,” said Anthony Allard, Head of North America, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “As we transition toward electricity as the backbone of the energy system, the smooth transmission of renewable power between regions and across borders will be increasingly critical.”

By enabling Minnesota Power to increase the percentage of power it delivers to customers from carbon-free sources while enhancing the reliability and transfer capability of the transmission system, this project aligns with Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ commitment to enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com

Copyright ©2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.