Aspen Brewing Announces Acquisition of Capitol Creek Brewing Co.

Aspen Brewing Company has announced the acquisition of Basalt-based Capitol Creek Brewery and the formation of High Country Brewing LLC. This gives High Country 2 restaurants, 2 breweries and is starting construction on a new tasting room at its Aspen Brewing location, in addition to exploring further investments in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Since being acquired by Legacy Breweries in 2020, Aspen Brewing Company has looked to substantially increase its base in Colorado and specifically, the Aspen area. Aspen Brewing Company has also made substantial changes, adding award-winning Brewmaster, Scott Kimball in 2019 who will coordinate all brewing operations, Michael Bennett as Chief Financial Officer and recently, Ryan Williams, who will manage all Marketing and event planning. Aspen also brought in key execs in 2020, including Erin McLeod as General Manager of Aspen Tap and Robert Regan as Head Chef.

At Capitol Creek, James Hauser will stay on as General Manager for Capitol Creek and continue as a key player for the parent company. Acclaimed Brewmaster, Jerod Day will also stay on to continue his tradition of great beers at Capitol Creek with the full support of High Country behind him. Aspen Brewing Company has made a point of retaining and building its business on local talent and has added new jobs while maintaining staff in its attempt to build local business in Colorado even through the extreme difficulties of the COVID-environment.

CEO, Don Bryant stated, “This acquisition is another step toward building the platform we came to Colorado to support. Aspen and Capitol Creek both have fantastic traditions of great food, great beer and supporting the local community that makes Aspen unique.”

Bryant has a history developing businesses in the brewing industry, with almost a decade as CEO at brewing suppliers Hopunion and Yakima Chief as well as a joint venture with key industry supplier, Country Malt Group. He was also Vice President at Mark Anthony Brands, owner of White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

This purchase is a continuing move for Bryant and his investment partners to continue support for the craft industry and expansion in key areas of the US, having previously purchased Ninkasi Brewing (Ore) and Laurelwood Brewing (Ore) before these moves in Colorado.

For more information about this transaction, go to: www.Aspenbrewingcompany.com