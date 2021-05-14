National Senior Health and Fitness Day® to be held at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River on May 26

Ocean County YMCA, SCAN and YMCA of Greater Monmouth County are welcoming seniors age 55 and older to share in a day of good health.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – May 12, 2021 – PRLog — The Ocean County YMCA, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and Senior Citizens Activities Network (SCAN) have joined forces to bring the region’s senior citizens together in-person and virtually for a special, free event dedicated to physical and mental health, injury prevention and camaraderie. National Senior Health & Fitness Day® will take place on May 26 at the Ocean County YMCA located at 1088 W Whitty Road in Toms River. The event is open to all Ocean County seniors age 55 and older. Please register by clicking here: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/scan-ymca- national-senior- health-fitness- day-tickets- 152021754159. All participants will receive a free grab-and-go lunch, as well as a seven-day pass to SCAN and the Ocean County YMCA.

“We’re partnering with two major hospital groups and other organizations to welcome SCAN and YMCA members and the public to the Toms River, Freehold, Red Bank, Old Bridge facilities for this special event featuring a host of activities, classes, fitness workshops, and a healthy meal,” said Peter T. Rosario, President & CEO of the Ocean County YMCA. For those unable to attend in-person, several programs will be offered virtually.

The Ocean County YMCA’s National Senior Health & Fitness Day® celebration will include live events from 10am to 1pm that include Tai Chi, Chair Yoga and open swim. Friends from RWJBarnabas Health will be performing blood pressure screenings, Aetna Medicare Solutions will provide senior health information and giveaways along with our Personal Trainers sharing workout tips. After lunch, Atlantic Physical Therapy Center will be live, or you can join virtually presenting a program on fall prevention.

“We are hoping that our seniors can resume physical activities at the YMCA in their communities, as well as safe exercise and fitness routines in their homes and outdoors,” said Rosario. “Some of our members have already returned to the YMCA and we would like to welcome others to join us.”

Partnering organizations include Atlantic Physical Therapy Center, CentraState Healthcare System, Fulfill, RWJ Barnabas, T-Mobile and VNA of Central New Jersey Community Health Center.

To learn more about Ocean County YMCA, visit ocymca.org.

About the Ocean County YMCA

At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and help all of us be our best selves. We provide a place to play, to learn, to be healthy, and to give back. We believe that everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. Everything the Y does is in service of making sure people and communities thrive. The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River features the following onsite amenities: 6,800 sq. ft. functional wellness arena, cardiovascular center, 12 lane competitive size pool with access to adult and family locker rooms, and child watch room. To learn more, visit ocymca.org.