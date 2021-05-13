The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secret Misappropriation: What You Should Know and Do

The year 2020 has seen an upsurge in the number of disputes and investigations concerning trade secret misappropriation, and this is expected to continue in 2021. Currently, a significant number of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigations revolve around Chinese technology theft, which are done either by using insiders or any cyber means. Further complicating the trade secret protection landscape is the new risks posed by the recent shift of companies to remote work.

Now more than ever, trade secret owners need to revisit and strengthen their existing policies.

Listen as intellectual property litigators Suzanne Hill (Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell, P.A.) and John Stone (Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP) present an in-depth analysis of the recent trends and key issues surrounding trade secret misappropriation. Speakers will also offer the best practices to effectively manage trade secret assets through the lens of trade secret misappropriation.

In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:

 Trade Secret Misappropriation: Key Issues Today



 New Risks Posed by Remote Work



 Notable Cases and Investigations



 Effective Trade Secret Asset Management: Best Practices



 What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Suzanne Hill



Partner



Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell, P.A.

John Stone



Partner



Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/trade-secret-misappropriation-cle/

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###