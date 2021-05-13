DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square celebrating 1st EID by offering complimentary overnight stays!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – From the beginning, it was evident that the ultra-modern star property DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square will be an extraordinary hotel opening. Location and attention to detail throughout the entire building are unique and create an outstanding guest experience. At this five-star hotel, guests get to see iconic architecture and “Industrial Chic” inspired décor. That’s not all; standing in front of the artistically innovative and contextually expressive art piece of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the lobby area will make you visit the hotel again and again.

The hotel offers an incredible view of historic and modern Dubai, including the most popular attractions: the iconic Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, the Museum of the Future, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai Creek from the SunGlo Cabana Lounge & Executive Lounge, where guests can indulge in the Taste of Hilton.

The brand new all-day eatery, The Spice Tree serving one of the unique Iftar buffets in the town where guests can experience an exquisite gastronomic journey of flavors by spice masters. The buffet combines a large variety of Middle-Eastern, Indian & International cuisines with a lavish dessert counter.

The General Manager, Serpil Guney announced the first Eid Campaign of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square. She highlighted – “As Ramadan is approaching the end, now we look forward to celebrating our first Eid together with our dear guests. Having this opportunity, on this special occasion, we want to gift our guests an overnight stay, where we can host them back again at our amazing hotel”.

The campaign entitles you to get a complimentary overnight stay when you book two nights during Eid; guests can use this complimentary room night any time until the end of this summer. “We are very thankful for the wonderful journey we have experienced since the opening of the hotel and want to give back some of the gratitude, and what better time to do this than during Eid Celebrations,” stated Commercial Director Ralph Onaly.

In short, the lobby centerpiece, three gleaming outdoor swimming pools, stunning 360 views of new & heritage Dubai, four restaurants & cafes offering a world of cuisines will make sure you are left in awe.

@DoubleTreebyHiltonDubaiMscquare @Thespicetreedubai @Lartecaffedubai

Reservation Contact: Dxbmk.Res@Hilton.com | +971 (04) 271 5100

www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dxbmkdi

