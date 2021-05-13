Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 117

May 13, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

4,17,321 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No.

States

Total

1

A & N Islands

1,118

2

Andhra Pradesh

1,133

3

Assam

1,31,534

4

Bihar

3,02,440

5

Chandigarh

2

6

Chhattisgarh

1,026

7

Delhi

4,71,789

8

Goa

1,464

9

Gujarat

3,86,743

10

Haryana

3,55,307

11

Himachal Pradesh

14

12

Jammu & Kashmir

30,163

13

Jharkhand

94

14

Karnataka

74,015

15

Kerala

771

16

Ladakh

86

17

Madhya Pradesh

91,379

18

Maharashtra

6,25,507

19

Meghalaya

6

20

Nagaland

4

21

Odisha

85,517

22

Puducherry

1

23

Punjab

5,469

24

Rajasthan

5,49,097

25

Tamil Nadu

22,326

26

Telangana

500

27

Tripura

2

28

Uttar Pradesh

2,65,669

29

Uttarakhand

50,968

30

West Bengal

12,751

Total

34,66,895

The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,42,26,185 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 80,25,849 FLWs (2nd dose), and 34,66,895 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,62,14,942 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 81,31,218 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,40,88,334 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,67,64,979 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs

1st Dose

95,98,626

2nd Dose

65,68,343

FLWs

1st Dose

1,42,26,185

2nd Dose

80,25,849

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

34,66,895

Age Group 45 to 60 years

1st Dose

5,62,14,942

2nd Dose

81,31,218

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5,40,88,334

2nd Dose

1,67,64,979

Total

17,70,85,371

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given. 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 12th May, 2021 (117th Day)

HCWs

1stDose

15,317

2ndDose

28,064

FLWs

1stDose

70,814

2nd Dose

70,627

18-44 years

1st Dose

4,17,321

45 to 60 years

1stDose

3,13,695

2nd Dose

2,77,311

Over 60 years

1stDose

1,21,786

2nd Dose

4,57,326

Total Achievement

1stDose

9,38,933

2ndDose

8,33,328

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

