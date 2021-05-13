COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 117

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

4,17,321 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,118 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,133 3 Assam 1,31,534 4 Bihar 3,02,440 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,026 7 Delhi 4,71,789 8 Goa 1,464 9 Gujarat 3,86,743 10 Haryana 3,55,307 11 Himachal Pradesh 14 12 Jammu & Kashmir 30,163 13 Jharkhand 94 14 Karnataka 74,015 15 Kerala 771 16 Ladakh 86 17 Madhya Pradesh 91,379 18 Maharashtra 6,25,507 19 Meghalaya 6 20 Nagaland 4 21 Odisha 85,517 22 Puducherry 1 23 Punjab 5,469 24 Rajasthan 5,49,097 25 Tamil Nadu 22,326 26 Telangana 500 27 Tripura 2 28 Uttar Pradesh 2,65,669 29 Uttarakhand 50,968 30 West Bengal 12,751 Total 34,66,895

The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,42,26,185 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 80,25,849 FLWs (2nd dose), and 34,66,895 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,62,14,942 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 81,31,218 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,40,88,334 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,67,64,979 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 95,98,626 2nd Dose 65,68,343 FLWs 1st Dose 1,42,26,185 2nd Dose 80,25,849 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 34,66,895 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,62,14,942 2nd Dose 81,31,218 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,40,88,334 2nd Dose 1,67,64,979 Total 17,70,85,371

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given. 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 12th May, 2021 (117th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 15,317 2ndDose 28,064 FLWs 1stDose 70,814 2nd Dose 70,627 18-44 years 1st Dose 4,17,321 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,13,695 2nd Dose 2,77,311 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,21,786 2nd Dose 4,57,326 Total Achievement 1stDose 9,38,933 2ndDose 8,33,328

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

