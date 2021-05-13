COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 117

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
4,17,321 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S. No.
States
Total
1
A & N Islands
1,118
2
Andhra Pradesh
1,133
3
Assam
1,31,534
4
Bihar
3,02,440
5
Chandigarh
2
6
Chhattisgarh
1,026
7
Delhi
4,71,789
8
Goa
1,464
9
Gujarat
3,86,743
10
Haryana
3,55,307
11
Himachal Pradesh
14
12
Jammu & Kashmir
30,163
13
Jharkhand
94
14
Karnataka
74,015
15
Kerala
771
16
Ladakh
86
17
Madhya Pradesh
91,379
18
Maharashtra
6,25,507
19
Meghalaya
6
20
Nagaland
4
21
Odisha
85,517
22
Puducherry
1
23
Punjab
5,469
24
Rajasthan
5,49,097
25
Tamil Nadu
22,326
26
Telangana
500
27
Tripura
2
28
Uttar Pradesh
2,65,669
29
Uttarakhand
50,968
30
West Bengal
12,751
Total
34,66,895
The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,42,26,185 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 80,25,849 FLWs (2nd dose), and 34,66,895 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,62,14,942 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 81,31,218 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,40,88,334 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,67,64,979 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
HCWs
1st Dose
95,98,626
2nd Dose
65,68,343
FLWs
1st Dose
1,42,26,185
2nd Dose
80,25,849
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
34,66,895
Age Group 45 to 60 years
1st Dose
5,62,14,942
2nd Dose
81,31,218
Over 60 years
1st Dose
5,40,88,334
2nd Dose
1,67,64,979
Total
17,70,85,371
As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (12th May, 2021), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given. 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 12th May, 2021 (117th Day)
HCWs
1stDose
15,317
2ndDose
28,064
FLWs
1stDose
70,814
2nd Dose
70,627
18-44 years
1st Dose
4,17,321
45 to 60 years
1stDose
3,13,695
2nd Dose
2,77,311
Over 60 years
1stDose
1,21,786
2nd Dose
4,57,326
Total Achievement
1stDose
9,38,933
2ndDose
8,33,328
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
