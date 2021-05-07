Shrimpy Leads Users to a New Crypto Journey with The Shrimpy Academy

Santa Clara, California, 7th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Shrimpy, a cloud-based crypto trading platform, has established a free educational platform, the Shrimpy Academy, to empower the blockchain revolution and bring forth mainstream adoption to cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2018, Shrimpy is one of the safest crypto bot platforms in the market for personal crypto investments. It is designed for professional and novice traders to automate their portfolio in a highly vibrant 24/7 crypto market.

With the platform, users can grow their crypto portfolios efficiently in an automated way. Again, they may copy the strategies of accomplished traders in the crypto market. The platform has four sections: Social Portfolio Management, Trading, Automation, and Shrimpy Developers.

Presently, Shrimpy supports the top 16 exchanges in the market. On it, you can configure your crypto asset portfolio automatically. Further, you may track performance, monitor the market, and interact with other investors.

The platform adopts several trading strategies using various indicators and trading tools. Via the Shrimpy API, developers have the ability to build scalable trading bots or services.

After successfully helping crypto investors with managing their portfolios, Shrimpy has decided to aid them in one more way: by bringing them free knowledge on cryptocurrencies – which is essential for every trader’s journey.

Introducing the Shrimpy Academy

Shrimpy realized that the content that is currently dispensed by various sites is poorly organized, subjective, and even deceiving in some cases. Thus, users find it hard to wrap their heads around a concept as futuristic as blockchain. Newcomers deal with new concepts and foreign words that make the crypto market look ambiguous and strange.

Shrimpy Academy changes that by introducing an objective, factual, and comprehensive educational hub for blockchain technology. It has brought together crypto resources all over the internet to build a unique portal for starting your decentralized education.

Being a first-timer in the world of cryptocurrencies is not easy. One needs knowledge of the crypto fundamentals and a head start of where to begin. With the launch of Shrimpy Academy, you will access hundreds of articles covering anything from new crypto projects, how blockchains work to how DeFi revolutionizes modern banking.

Most importantly, the Shrimpy Academy has a starting guide to cryptocurrency. On it, you’ll learn everything needed to start one’s journey in the blockchain industry and become acquainted with how the market works.

The Shrimpy Academy Website

The new comprehensive website covers crypto fundamentals arranged by their difficulty level. As a user, you’ll have the choice to explore content created for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students.

This structure is designed to direct newbies, systematically helping them progress smoothly from one level to another.

It is also possible to explore the market by visiting particular categories, like Bitcoin & Blockchain, Ethereum, Exchanges, DeFi, Altcoins, and Trading. This structure allows binge-readers who enjoy learning a particular niche at a time or those interested in a special part of blockchain technology like DeFi to gain a better grasp of important crypto concepts.

The site encourages new users to start their journey with their beginner’s guide, accessible at the following link. It has basic information and explanations about cryptocurrencies, blockchain networks, investing, and trading. This information prepares them for the learning that follows.

Mastering DeFi

To celebrate the Academy’s launch, the Shrimpy team prepared a free ebook designed to help you gain mastery of the world of decentralized finance. Mastering DeFi acquaints its readers with an in-depth knowledge of the next step of evolution in the blockchain industry. You can access the ebook at;

https://assets.website-files.com/606f63778ec4311dc9930f20/608833906677c51f2f4daf9f_Mastering%20DeFi.pdf.

Alternatively, you can download the PDF version at academy.shrimpy.io.

The 28-page long book details DeFi and the technology behind it. Additionally, it discusses decentralized exchanges, governance models, yield farming, lending, and flash loans. This information is enough to put the reader at par with other DeFi veterans.