Missing woman in Kwai Chung located



A woman who went missing in Kwai Chung has been located.

Cheung Ho-yi, aged 35, went missing after she was last seen at a shopping centre on Lai King Hill Road on May 4 afternoon. Staff of her caring home made a report to Police on the same day.

The woman was located at Tuen Mun Hospital last night (May 6). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.