Powerlinx turns pandemic crisis into opportunities for businesses

The year 2020 posed a tremendous challenge for humanity. More specifically, it took a major toll in every business around the world no matter the size, as the impact of the Covid-19 crisis thoroughly affected both supply-side and demand-side of the world economy.

More than a year later, as businesses managed to stand up to the challenge of empty offices, lockdowns and social distancing measures, factors such as innovation-driven growth, internationalization and flexibility became key to determine a firm’s survival and sustainability.

From a networking perspective, as we are now more connected than ever, the opportunities for synergistic partnerships, increasing geographical reach, diversification of distribution channels, increasing revenue or just seeking new customers can be unlimited, but daunting and costly to look for.

As the world has become one big opportunity hub, the tipping point is now focused on finding affordable and reliable tools enabling businesses to enjoy the benefits of a hyper connected environment.

Fortunately, platforms like Powerlinx are breaking down the barriers to allow players of all sizes to get ahold of these types of opportunities, allowing businesses to drive growth. With the goal of helping as many businesses as possible, Powerlinx allows companies to showcase their products or services to potential interested parties, look for strategic partners and act on business opportunities listed by other firms, on-the-go, with its brand-new mobile app.

“For times like these, you can rest assured Powerlinx will be there to help you uncover opportunities for sustainable growth to accelerate your path to prosperity” Meir Shachar, Powerlinx CEO.

About Powerlinx

POWERLINX is the first global Business meets Business (BmB) platform. Its mission is to make the process of finding the most relevant business opportunities and partnerships fast and easy, so only the best matches appear. POWERLINX helps members find new suppliers/distributors, expand product lines, reach new markets, look for funding, and even sell their business.

