Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Mr. Richard Tea – The Biscuits Series” by Rachel Pegler

About Mr Richard Tea – The Biscuits Series: This story is the first in the series of The Biscuits.

It’s about the day Mr Richard Tea – one of the more high and mighty biscuits of Crumbleton – leaves his grand home and ventures into town on a mission to find his dinner.

Unfortunately, he creates so much upset and mayhem on his visit.

It’s a relief to him and everyone else when he gets back home again.

“Mr. Richard Tea” is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 40 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941489

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B093BJ5QRL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MRT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About the Author

Rachel Pegler has been an artist for 30 years and lives in a small village the Cotswolds, UK. As Resident Artist for over 12 years, she has provided the town of Stroud with posters and artwork for its colourful Country Show and Christmas Goodwill Evening events.

The Biscuits were created in 2020 as part of a fun children’s book series. As a mum of four making up stories for her children over 26 years, she thought she would now share them with everyone else.

Rachel is also a massive advocate for her daughter’s chronic health condition and spends most of her time raising awareness and being a patient advocate for others with the same rare condition, working together with people all over the world to achieve this.

All proceeds from her art and these books will go to support Molly’s fix me fund in the family’s mission to make Molly well again, providing her with the treatments and medications she needs.

More at www.mollysmiracle.co.uk

About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002