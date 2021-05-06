Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos) *******************************************************************



Police today (May 5) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Kwai Chung.

Cheung Ho-yi, aged 35, went missing after she was last seen at a shopping centre on Lai King Hill Road yesterday (May 4) afternoon. Staff of her caring home made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.6 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a long face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a pink jacket, white shorts and purple sports shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176, 5467 8695 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.