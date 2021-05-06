COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 110

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,24,30,828 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
2,30,305 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 9,02,731 across 12 States/UT. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
The total of 16,24,30,828 include 94,79,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,52,975 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,36,49,661 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 74,12,888 FLWs (2nd dose), and 9,02,731 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,37,95,272 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 48,29,091 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,31,09,064 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,28,99,245 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
As on Day-110 of the vaccination drive (5th May, 2021), total 18,90,346 vaccine doses were given. 8,66,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,23,923 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
