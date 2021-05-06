Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 110

May 6, 2021 | Business

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,24,30,828 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

2,30,305 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 9,02,731 across 12 States/UT. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No.

States

Total

1

Chhattisgarh

1,026

2

Delhi

1,28,953

3

Gujarat

1,96,856

4

Haryana

1,23,384

5

Jammu & Kashmir

16,016

6

Karnataka

5,326

7

Maharashtra

1,53,865

8

Odisha

20,692

9

Punjab

1,530

10

Rajasthan

1,79,971

11

Tamil Nadu

6,412

12

Uttar Pradesh

68,700

Total

9,02,731

The total of 16,24,30,828 include 94,79,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,52,975 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,36,49,661 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 74,12,888  FLWs (2nd dose), and 9,02,731 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,37,95,272 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 48,29,091 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,31,09,064 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,28,99,245 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 18-44 years

Age Group 45-60 years

Above 60 Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

94,79,901

63,52,975

1,36,49,661

74,12,888

9,02,731

5,37,95,272

48,29,091

5,31,09,064

1,28,99,245

13,09,36,629

3,14,94,199

As on Day-110 of the vaccination drive (5th May, 2021), total 18,90,346 vaccine doses were given. 8,66,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,23,923 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 5th May 2021 (110th Day)

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 18-44 years

Age Group 45-60 years

Above 60 Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

16,917

30,005

83,672

87,466

2,30,305

3,84,391

4,07,614

1,51,138

4,98,838

8,66,423

10,23,923

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

