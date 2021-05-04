Union Government Did Not Waste Time in Effective Allocation and Distribution of COVID Pandemic Relief material

India Today in its news story has alleged that while the first consignment of Covid-19 assistance arrived in India on April 25, 2021 the Centre took seven days to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of distributing these life-saving medical supplies.

The story misinterprets factual information and is totally misleading.

While the Standard Operating Procedure for allocations was issued by the Health Ministry on 2nd May, 2021, the work for receipt, allocation and distribution to the States and UTs through the Central and other Health Institutions started immediately as the global community started to support the Government of India efforts for fighting the global pandemic.

The Coordination Cell under Addl. Secretary [Health] was created in the Health Ministry on 26th April 2021 and started work instantly. The inter-ministerial cell for prompt and effective coordination between various stakeholders comprises of one Joint Secretary on deputation from Ministry of Education, two Addl. Secy level officers from MEA, Chief Commissioner Customs, Economic Advisor from Ministry of Civil Aviation, Technical Advisor Dte. GHS, Representatives from HLL, two Joint Secretaries from the Health Ministry and Secretary General along with another representatives from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

In view of the above factual information, India Today is advised that they may refrain from selective use of facts published in the public domain, and not misinterpret facts to suit their own narrative.

