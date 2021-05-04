Thought Provoking Dystopian Web Series “Indemnity: The Rabbit Hole” Premieres May 24th, 2021

Touching on subjects on many people’s minds in interesting, dark, and high-energy ways the anticipation surrounding the soon to debut web series “Indemnity: The Rabbit Hole” is high and rising. Fortunately, the wait is nearly over. In exciting news from the people behind the project, “Indemnity: The Rabbit Hole” will premiere on May 24th, 2021 on both YouTube and IndemnityTV.com. Well written and with a cast of skilled actors and actresses all signs point to the chances of the mystery series becoming a viral success.

“We are looking forward to the debut of Indemnity and seeing how it is received,” commented a spokesperson from the series. “We are touching on current events while also looking into a possible future in a way that will not only entertain but also maybe even make people think. We are very proud of how the first season has developed and are confident it has a very bright future.”

The plot of “Indemnity: The Rabbit Hole” follows Austin Ellis, an off-grid tech wiz and self proclaimed ‘reality-theorist’, as he races to find his AWOL parents before vaccine mogul, Delilah Green forces their return, using nothing but his memories from childhood and stolen Indemnity Points.

The cast stars Tyler Parks, Candice Coke, Zoë Yeoman, and Jacqueline Nwankwo to name just a few. It is was created by Tiffany Littlejohn and Tyler Parks.

The first season of the new web series is expected to have six episodes.

For more information and to join the show’s email list to be the first to receive details about the debut of “Indemnity: The Rabbit Hole” or other news be sure to visit http://indemnitytv.com. Stay part of the conversation on Instagram @indemnity_tv.

About Indemnity

Indemnity is a new mystery drama web series. “Some answers are buried beneath the skin”.