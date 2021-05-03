The Saint Louis Art Museum to Host an Online Summit on Diversity on May 6

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers will join the upcoming online summit hosted by the Saint Louis Art Museum on May 6, 2021. Titled “Advancing Change: The Future of Museum Leadership,” the summit is dedicated to exploring the best practices for nurturing diverse talent within all sorts of museums and cultural institutions. The event is free and can be attended by anyone who is interested in the topic. Registration is required and available online on the official website of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

“Advancing Change: The Future of Museum Leadership” is an online summit organized by the Saint Louis Art Museum, which presents information and lessons learned over three decades of running the Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship, a nationally renowned program dedicated to increasing diversity among staff in the museum field. The summit will provide an opportunity for young specialists to hear from museum leaders about their career experiences, as well as many useful resources for art institutions wishing to launch special programs cultivating industry professionals from diverse backgrounds in curatorial practice, audience development, interpretation, education, and more.

One of the most anticipated museum conferences scheduled for this year, “Advancing Change: The Future of Museum Leadership” will have several sessions on May 6, each featuring prominent speakers and industry leaders. These include the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum Brent R. Benjamin, the director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem Thelma Golden, the president and chief executive officer of the American Alliance of Museums Laura L. Lott, the manager of community programs at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, Sherri Williams, and the associate director of development at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Michelle A. Young, among others.

Navigating Arts Careers, Advancing Change in Museum Education and Programming, A Case Study of the Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship, and Advancing Change in Curatorial Practice are just some of the topics that will be discussed by the leading museum and art experts from around the United States during the upcoming online summit. The virtual event will take place via Zoom, 10 am – 3 pm CDT. As mentioned above, it is free, but registration is required.

All those who are seeking museum careers or want to explore the best practices cultivating future museum leaders from different backgrounds are welcome to join “Advancing Change: The Future of Museum Leadership” on May 6. For more information, please visit the official website of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

