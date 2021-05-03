Fun new kids’ song created by family who produced America’s first platinum Christian children’s album

This follow-up single is part of Anthony & Tiffany Salernos roll-out to their debut childrens album, I Am a Worshipper, slated for release May 28. The single is available here and the album is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

Anthonys father, Tony Salerno, is a creative producer of gold, platinum and Grammy-nominated childrens albums, and he provided oversight and feedback for the forthcoming album, which leads off with Stars and Dots as the first track. Music Machine, which Tony produced in 1977, became Americas first Christian childrens album and first Christian album by a group artist to sell 1 million copies.

In the same upbeat vein, Stars and Dots has a cheerful tune with ocean vibes that introduces the practice of coming daily to God to hear His voice and discover His view of us  that we are immeasurably valuable and worthy of love because God created us in His image, said Tiffany Roney Salerno, formerly of Bakersfield.

Inspired by Max Lucados bestselling childrens book, You Are Special, originally published by Crossway in 1997, Stars and Dots celebrates the truth that people can be liberated from the weight of others opinions by assigning value instead to what God says about them, Tiffany said.

It is so vital and life-changing for children to learn about their identity in Christ and hearing Gods voice from an early age. Anthony and Tiffany do an excellent job facilitating that through music, said Rachel Bishop, minister of children and preschool director at Emmanuel Church in Abilene, Kansas. Bishop is a student of Visionwriters International, a ministry about identity and Gods voice that Tiffany said has greatly influenced her songwriting.

Chuck Reich, pastor, host and executive producer of Answering the Call on Overcomers TV, said he saw Anthony and Tiffanys love for kids when they performed their songs for children at a church and a school in Haiti.



Anthony and Tiffany are true professionals in media, and they have a heart for God and for children, Reich said.

Christi Given, who has hosted on TBN and written and sung more than 300 tracks and short jingles for Bravo TVs Vanderpump Rules, Lifetimes Dance Moms, and other shows, said she believes Stars and Dots could have a powerfully positive influence on children and adults.

It has a very good message  to listen to Gods voice rather than comparing ourselves with others, Given said. Instead of focusing on how many likes and comments we receive, we need to pay attention to what God says about us, which is the message of Stars and Dots.

Tiffany wrote Stars and Dots before meeting Anthony on his birthday in September 2018 at CBS Studios in Hollywood. Anthony went on to provide music production and arrangement for the album, starting with Stars and Dots. The couple married in December 2020 at Mount Baldy Village Church in Mount Baldy, Calif., where they lead worship and direct the childrens department.

Further background, education

Tiffany earned a bachelors degree in mass communications with emphases in journalism and public relations and a minor in creative writing, followed by a graduate certificate in technical writing and professional communication, from Kansas State University. While living in Bakersfield, Tiffany graduated from Radiance International  Hollywood House of Prayers Launch ministry school with the Evangelism Award.

Anthony graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a bachelors degree in commercial music. He has worked as a musician, director and producer for many ministry leaders, including Willie Aames, known for playing the title character in Bible Man (1995-2003); Raul Ries, who pastors a congregation of 12,000 in California and can be heard on the Somebody Loves You radio program; Dennis Sempebwa, president and chancellor of The 300, a ministry training college; and others.

