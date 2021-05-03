Fun new kids’ song created by family who produced America’s first platinum Christian children’s album

This follow-up single is part of Anthony & Tiffany Salernos roll-out to their debut childrens album, I Am a Worshipper, slated for release May 28. The single is available here and the album is available for pre-order and pre-save here.
Anthonys father, Tony Salerno, is a creative producer of gold, platinum and Grammy-nominated childrens albums, and he provided oversight and feedback for the forthcoming album, which leads off with Stars and Dots as the first track. Music Machine, which Tony produced in 1977, became Americas first Christian childrens album and first Christian album by a group artist to sell 1 million copies.
In the same upbeat vein, Stars and Dots has a cheerful tune with ocean vibes that introduces the practice of coming daily to God to hear His voice and discover His view of us that we are immeasurably valuable and worthy of love because God created us in His image, said Tiffany Roney Salerno, formerly of Bakersfield.
Inspired by Max Lucados bestselling childrens book, You Are Special, originally published by Crossway in 1997, Stars and Dots celebrates the truth that people can be liberated from the weight of others opinions by assigning value instead to what God says about them, Tiffany said.
It is so vital and life-changing for children to learn about their identity in Christ and hearing Gods voice from an early age. Anthony and Tiffany do an excellent job facilitating that through music, said Rachel Bishop, minister of children and preschool director at Emmanuel Church in Abilene, Kansas. Bishop is a student of Visionwriters International, a ministry about identity and Gods voice that Tiffany said has greatly influenced her songwriting.
Chuck Reich, pastor, host and executive producer of Answering the Call on Overcomers TV, said he saw Anthony and Tiffanys love for kids when they performed their songs for children at a church and a school in Haiti.
Anthony and Tiffany are true professionals in media, and they have a heart for God and for children, Reich said.
Christi Given, who has hosted on TBN and written and sung more than 300 tracks and short jingles for Bravo TVs Vanderpump Rules, Lifetimes Dance Moms, and other shows, said she believes Stars and Dots could have a powerfully positive influence on children and adults.
It has a very good message to listen to Gods voice rather than comparing ourselves with others, Given said. Instead of focusing on how many likes and comments we receive, we need to pay attention to what God says about us, which is the message of Stars and Dots.
Tiffany wrote Stars and Dots before meeting Anthony on his birthday in September 2018 at CBS Studios in Hollywood. Anthony went on to provide music production and arrangement for the album, starting with Stars and Dots. The couple married in December 2020 at Mount Baldy Village Church in Mount Baldy, Calif., where they lead worship and direct the childrens department.
Further background, education
Tiffany earned a bachelors degree in mass communications with emphases in journalism and public relations and a minor in creative writing, followed by a graduate certificate in technical writing and professional communication, from Kansas State University. While living in Bakersfield, Tiffany graduated from Radiance International Hollywood House of Prayers Launch ministry school with the Evangelism Award.
Anthony graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a bachelors degree in commercial music. He has worked as a musician, director and producer for many ministry leaders, including Willie Aames, known for playing the title character in Bible Man (1995-2003); Raul Ries, who pastors a congregation of 12,000 in California and can be heard on the Somebody Loves You radio program; Dennis Sempebwa, president and chancellor of The 300, a ministry training college; and others.
