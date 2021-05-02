Work with legit cash home buyers in Charlotte, Travis Buys Homes

Find an easy and fast solution to the challenges of being a homeowner with Travis Buys Homes.

Selling a home often means unwanted expenses, lengthy wait times, and a lot of uncertainty. However, it doesn’t have to be so difficult. When homeowners work with Travis Buys Homes, they can get rid of the weight on the shoulders and provide solutions they’re looking for. They promise to be fair to every person that reaches out to them.

They will do whatever it takes to make this a win-win transaction between homeowners and Travis Buys Homes. They firmly believe that every person facing a stressful situation needs someone who can help, and we can be that person.

Homeowners can count that Travis Buys Homes will be there for them, always honest, and will do everything in their power to be the solution they need. Travis Howard, the owner of Travis Buys Homes, was raised in Concord, NC, and has been in the Charlotte market for over twenty-plus years since 1999.

After graduating from East Carolina University, he decided to delve into insurance, stocks, and bonds. He discovered that it was not his passion and was allowed to start in real estate. After helping well over 1000 homeowners in this time, he has learned a great deal and how to help the homeowners through alternative real estate solutions.

With this knowledge, he co-founded Travis Buys Homes to help homeowners in the process and lean on his experience. Today, Travis lives in Charlotte, NC, with his amazing wife and one son.

As a cash homebuyer, Travis Buys Homes’ goal is to ensure homeowners can sell their property without having to pay for any repairs, real estate commissions, taxes, staging fees, and more.

The process is simple, starting with a quick phone call to discuss the details about the home, after which they will confirm the details to verify the condition. The property should meet the requirements, the homeowner will receive an all-cash offer. Travis Buys Homes can close the deal on the homeowner’s timeline, offering flexibility where needed.

If you’re wondering how you can sell your house fast in Charlotte, NC, look no further than the home buying experts at Travis Buys Homes. Those interested in learning more about their easy three-step process are invited to get in touch using the form found on their official website.

About Travis Buys Homes