New MoveStrong Fitness Park at Naples, FL Sports Complex

Chattanooga, TN., January 11, 2021 — MoveStrong Functional Fitness Equipment (“MS”), a fitness park developer focused on modular calisthenics training solutions customized to suit customers’ needs, has recently completed a 15,000+ sq. ft. outdoor training area within a Naples, Florida sports complex.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, MS, a highly regarded body training solution provider allowing gyms, municipal parks, and government agencies the ability to realize maximum workout functionality in limited indoor and outdoor spaces.

The new park in Naples, Florida provides a stunning array of the complete product line-up from the MS assortment. MS worked with all the architects and engineers to design and install the complete solution as well as all the artificial performance surfaces and shade areas, which includes: a 5,000 sq. ft. open air gym section, a 10,000 sq. ft. MoveStrong Obstacle Course, with the world’s longest Travelling Rings installation, and three fitness areas strategically placed along a 1-mile-long fitness trail.

“It really highlights a complete integrated solution of what customers can provide to their loyal community members and visitors,” said MS Chief Executive, Jared Kuka. “This park is designed to target desired muscle groups through a complete workout and modular solution.”

“Users can take on the whole system as an obstacle course or target specific body areas by isolating any component as a standalone fitness station.” Jared continued, “It allows for all experience levels from beginner to advanced, with onsite in-person trainers available or individual QR scan training, where users can watch how-to videos of each fitness station.”

About MoveStrong Functional Fitness Equipment

MS (www.MoveStrongFit.com) is a global provider in functional fitness solutions, with patented technology, digital assisted training, and all made in the USA.

If you would like more information regarding this topic or if you would like to schedule an interview with Mr. Kuka, please call Jared at 855-728-8700 or email info@movestrongfit.com.