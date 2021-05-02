Hong Kong – LCSD continues to step up patrols on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos)

LCSD continues to step up patrols on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos) ****************************************************************************



​The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) today (May 2) continued to step up patrols at venues under its management, ensuring venue users to abide by the anti-epidemic regulations in order to minimise the risk of the latent transmission chains in the community.

The LCSD spokesman said the department today continued to step up inspections, together with relevant departments, at its leisure and cultural venues and gazetted beaches in 18 districts and called on venue users to abide by the rules. Repeated offenders are prosecuted after verbal warnings are ignored.

Promotional leaflets as well as venue broadcast and notices were used to urge foreign domestic helpers to comply with the legal requirements during patrols by the LCSD staff.



As at 4pm today, more than 6 700 verbal advice and four fixed penalty notices were given out during patrols of venues by LCSD staff yesterday and today.

The spokesman appealed to venue users to exercise self-discipline and abide by relevant anti-epidemic regulations in order to reduce the chances of virus spreading in the community. Enforcement actions will be taken when irregularities are found.