‘Food As a Prescription’ Will Be FREE to Download for Five Days (03/05/21)

About the Author:

For over twenty years, after experiencing an overwhelming amount of gut-related issues and receiving far too many misdiagnoses, Anthony Lo Cascio discovered the ability (and magic!) of using food as a prescription. Meanwhile, on her own separate journey, Staci was diagnosed with several autoimmune disorders, and, in the process, also found a path to using food as a prescriptiona journey that proved to be difficult, yet incredibly beneficial.

Together, with their understanding of food and its ability to heal, this dynamic duo decided to write a must-have handbook sharing their own experiences, tips and tricks, favorite recipes, and moreall with the aim of empowering and supporting others during their exploration or consideration of a gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free, and/or dairy-free diet.

The Lo Cascios are currently working on their second book, All We Do Is Delicious Vol. 1: A Cookbook, and recently created LOCA Foods (www.locafoodsinc.com) as a way to explore the creation of gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free, and/or dairy-free foods.