Award-winning “The One” Water Purifier By Wells Singapore Boasts The Sleekest Design Yet

Innovative Space-Saving Design



Compared to conventional water purifiers where the faucet and filtration device are housed in a single unit, The One separates the two elements to create a more streamlined design that saves space.



At only 8.8cm in diameter and 33.7cm in height, the sleek and smooth dispensing unit is super-ultra slim in size but big on smart design. It features a 2.8 inch full colour LCD screen that is encircled by an easy-to-use, touch control panel for smooth selection of water temperature on the left and water volume on the right.

Users are guided by tactile orientation with a fine raised line on each of the touch areas when they trace the circular shape with their fingers.



Select from six water temperature options which will be dispensed instantly: Cold Water, Room Temperature, Body Temperature (36.5 °C), Milk (50 °C), Tea (70 °C), and Coffee (85 °C). The four volume options are 120ml, 250ml, 550ml and a continuous supply.



To minimise waiting time, an in-built Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) automatically prepares the device to dispense water when it detects the users presence from a distance. The user can also rotate the faucet 180° using The Ones Body Spin Function to dispense water in his or her preferred direction.

Self-Cleaning, Smart Hygiene Care System



Innovated with decades of experience in the environmental and home wellness market, Wells has developed an advanced sterilising system with the highest hygiene standards. Every inch of The Ones water pipe is sterilised every three days using a moisture electrolysing technique. The auto water drainage system is activated to empty all water pipes and circulate new water if the purifier has not been used in 24 hours. Water is further cleaned by the anti-bacterial properties of the H+ cartridge consisting of a mineral ceramic and anti-bacterial ceramic balls.



Users are given even more peace of mind with the elimination of stainless steel pipes that require replacing. Super bio water pipes are used which are made of water repellent material that prevent water from sticking to preserve the pristine cleanliness of the piping system.



The One is a tankless water purifier where patented direct-dispensing technology has replaced the traditional hidden chilling tank and reduced the risk of external contamination.

The Most Thorough Filtering System Amongst Those in Korea



Wells filtering system is made up of the Wells Multi-carbon Plus Filter and the Nano Clean Filter that work together to remove six types of heavy metals and 35 different types of harmful microorganisms.



The 8-inch filter, made with eco-friendly materials, is certified by the US National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). Smooth, crystal clear, alkalescence mineral water is dispensed where harmful viruses including norovirus and colon bacillus have been removed.

The One and Only



Wells has pared down the size of the water purifier while optimising smart features to create a sleek and modern lifestyle appliance that transforms the kitchen and the water-drinking experience at the same time. The One can be seamlessly integrated onto kitchen cabinets and kitchen islands in its three colours  Dark Brown, White and Red.



Wells Singapore makes its foray into department stores with the opening at TANGS in TANG Plaza on 20 April 2021. Its premium range of water and air purifiers will be displayed as part of the companys home wellness innovations.



Please refer to Annex A for product specifications of The One.



High-resolution images here.



+++



Website: www.wellssingapore.com



Facebook: ( @ ) wellssingapore



Instagram: ( @ ) wellssingapore



Official hashtags: #wellssingapore #WellsTheOne #WeFoundTheOne

About Wells Singapore



Wells Singapore is a home and lifestyle electrical appliances brand that is dedicated to bringing a premium quality of life to its customers. It is born out of the search for balance between nature and technology by parent company, the Kyowon Group, which has been established since 1985. Valuing a clean and conducive environment as a luxury that is well deserved by all, the company strives to bring lightweight and portable technology to homes and workspaces through multi-functional and elegant design. Its stable of products span purifiers, appliances and beauty devices, some of which have been recognised by international awards such as the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award and IDEA Design Award.

Showroom Information



Wells Singapore Paya Lebar



140 Paya Lebar Rd, #03-06 AZ ( @ ) Paya Lebar, Singapore 409015



Monday  Sunday (including public holidays): 11am-8pm



Phone: +65 8828 8383

Wells Singapore TANGS (NEW!)



310 Orchard Rd, Tang Plaza, Singapore 238864



Basement 1, Home Essentials



Monday  Sunday (including public holidays): 11.30am-8.30pm (tentative)

Issued on behalf of Wells Singapore by Affluence Public Relations.

For media enquiries, please contact:



Lee Say Hua



sayhua ( @ ) affluencepr dot com



+65 9668 4605

Silvia Tan



silvia ( @ ) affluencepr dot com



+65 9890 2193

###