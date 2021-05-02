A Gift For Mom She’s Sure To Gush Over

Overland Park, Kansas, 30th April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Just in time for Mother’s Day, Apple Pie Painting is excited to announce a new product line, Paint-By-Number Pets. The completely unique custom product and gift is unlike anything else in the market. It has been created for children and adults alike to show their love to Mom with a DIY Paint-Your-Pet kit she’ll gush over because it brings together two of her favorite things (crafting and the family dog) into one fun activity.

Customers create their ‘Own Pet Masterpiece’ using their pet’s photo. The ‘All Included’ custom canvas and paint kit is a simple and fun art activity that anyone can do.

April Kramer, Apple Pie Painting’s President, explains how their product goes much deeper than just a paint-by-number kit and how it is revolutionizing the pet love and gifting industry.

She was quoted as saying “It all started when I was being commissioned by a number of people wanting me to do custom pet portrait paintings for them. I just knew many more people out there would love to easily paint their own pet portraits, so I began searching for a solution!”

She went on to share her frustration with her search and the other options she’d seen, admitting that even for her, “they were way too complicated and took entirely too long to finish, if ever. Especially for someone just wanting to have a fun and easy activity that brings out the love people have for their pets.”

Apple Pie Painting contributes its early success and its appeal to the uniqueness of their artwork and in its hand-made manufacturing process. After a customer uploads a photo of their pet, that photo is then hand-sketched by a professional artist and is transformed into a much simpler version that can now be painted by nearly anyone. This concept has taken something that was once a complicated and intimidating process and has reimagined it into an activity perfect for mom or grandma. Even dad and kids are joining in on the creative fun.

With the launch of Paint-By-Number Pets custom painting kits, the days of bad gift giving ideas for family and friends have finally ended. This is certain to be the Mother’s Day gift every pet mom must have this year.

Each painting kit comes complete with all supplies needed to create a personalized masterpiece, including the choice of canvas size and background color. With a quick and easy online ordering process, they have made this the perfect activity for anyone to have fun this Mother’s Day expressing their creativity through the love of their pet.

In a 5-star review from Stacy, she wrote “I ordered two of these, one for my aunt and one for my grandma, and they turned out amazing! I was a little bit worried the sections would be small (and a challenge for my grandma who has arthritis to paint), but they were perfectly sized-big enough for her to do but small enough to give the detail of the pets. Thank you!”

The website offers a choice of purchasing a custom painting kit or a custom gift card redeemable for a future kit. In order for gifts to arrive in time for Mother’s Day, kit orders must be placed by 11:59 (cst) on Tuesday May 4th. If timing is a concern, gift cards can also be purchased up and through Mother’s Day as they are digital.

Learn more by watching the video: Easily Paint A Masterpiece Of Your Pet With Paint-By-Number Pets