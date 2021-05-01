Rachel Covington Named Executive Director of Community Value Alliance

ST. LOUIS, MO, May 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Board of the Community Value Alliance (CVA), a nonprofit delivering affordable turnkey solutions and services through a single point of contact, announces the appointment of Rachel Covington to serve as Executive Director of the organization.

Covington has more than 25 years of experience as a nonprofit professional, working in the social service and healthcare sectors. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience in organizational development, strategic planning, major gifts and board development. In addition, Covington has held leadership roles at the National Kidney Foundation, Ascension Health, SSM Health and Mercy Health.

A skilled executive, Covington has successfully raised over $20 million over her career and assisted organizations in re-imagining their vision and mission to drive financial results into future sustainability.

“Community Value Alliance is excited that Rachel will be leading our team. She has a true passion to help other nonprofits sustain their mission and reach their goals,” said James Canada, CVA Board member and CEO of Alliance Technologies LLC.

“CVA has a number of subject matter experts from finance, to tech, to HR, all available under ‘one roof’ making it easy to address one or many issues an agency is facing. Rachel will lead our collaborative efforts to help other organizations, both large and small, reach their objectives and ensure their longevity,” Canada said.

A graduate of Stephens College and the Madison Institute, Covington received the Entrepreneurial Award from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. She serves on the Board of Directors for Marygrove and is a long-standing member of the AHP and AFP. She is currently serving on the AFP Program Planning Committee.

ABOUT COMMUNITY VALUE ALLIANCE



Community Value Alliance (CVA) is a 501 (c) 3 organization offering exceptionally qualified services to the nonprofit community. We have developed a coalition of companies to address organizational needs through a single point of contact. Delivering affordable turnkey services both efficiently, and with a collaborative approach, are CVA hallmarks. We align with you to deliver successful services no matter where your organization is in the continuum. Though fluidity is part of the nonprofit culture as nonprofits change leadership, staff and boards, CVA is a constant that stays with you. Service offerings include Finance, Information Technology, Strategic Services, Fundraising & Media, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, capacity building and management services. For information https://cvastl.org.