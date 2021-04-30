Procurement of Wheat in Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 going on smoothly in States/UTs

Procurement of Wheat has recently commenced in Rabi Marketing Season RMS2021-22 in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons, and till now (upto28.04.2021) a quantity of 258.74 LMT of Wheat has been procured benefitting 25,08,619 farmers with MSP value of Rs. 51,100.83Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing seasonKharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 715.35 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.06LMT and Rabi Crop 10.29LMT)upto28.04.2021against the last year corresponding purchase of 651.40 LMT. About 107.55 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,35,057.43Crore.

Further,based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.08 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS). The sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/Uts, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 28.04.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 6,09,210.53 MT of Moong, Urad, Toor, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs. 3,195.80 Crores benefitting 3,97,097 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif 2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto 28.04.2021. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of Pulses and Oilseeds.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka. Till 28.04.2021 a quantity of 91,89,310 cotton bales valuing Rs.26,719.51Crore has been procured benefitting 18,86,498farmers.

