Home for New Beginnings Announces New Additions

Home for New Beginnings thanks United Way, the nation’s largest non-profit, for the continuous support this past year through the pandemic. United Way provided the nonprofit a grant in 2020 to start the newest social enterprise, Divine Pies, and receive an AmeriCorps VISTA member for Volunteer and Outreach Coordination. As a non-profit working to support the local community’s youth, these essential additions from the grant have helped Home for New Beginnings exponentially.

“We feel very blessed to have received this grant from United Way to support our endeavors. Everyone at Home for New Beginnings is excited to continue to work to break ground for this essential children’s group home in Northern Arizona with all of these newest additions,” said Pamela Barton, Home for New Beginnings Executive Director.

Introducing Divine Pies

A home is not complete without the aroma of a freshly baked pie lingering in the air. Divine Pies, Home for New Beginnings newest social enterprise makes hand-made, delectable, and fresh pies in Verde Valley to support the homeless children in the area. This social enterprise’s intentional motives are tackling social issues, improving local community resources, while working to provide employment and training opportunities locally. Currently available Thursday at Windmill Farmer’s Market in Cornville and Friday to Saturday at Hidden Treasure’s Coffee Shop, the pies are for a good cause and are simply, Divine.

“I call and order a whole one every week! I pick it up every Thursday,” said Anthony, a Divine Pies regular customer. “These pies are great, that is why I keep coming back every week. I try a new flavor every time too.”

Customers can order a pie or cheesecake of choice by calling (928) 248-3434 or emailing info@home4newbeginnings.com. While customers can also come to the weekly Farmer’s Markets to pick-up orders, customers may also find the rotating weekly flavors of hand-pies and full-size pies. Even throughout the difficulties of COVID, Divine Pies had brought in over $10,000 throughout 2020 regardless of it being a rough year for many non-profits and businesses.

Divine Pies Address:

· Hidden Treasures Coffeeshop

11 AM – 2 PM

Friday and Saturday

675 E Cottonwood St

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

· Windmill Farmer’s Market

2 PM – 5 PM

Thursday

9950 E Cornville Rd

Cornville, AZ 86325

Introducing AmeriCorps to Cottonwood

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and service, has partnered with Home for New Beginnings to bring a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) on board. With over 75,000 AmeriCorps members serving nationwide every year, AmeriCorps VISTA members specifically work to address poverty and capacity building for nonprofit organizations. The new VISTA member, Erin Young, will be Home for New Beginnings Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator for this next year.

“I am excited to help support this impactful nonprofit with AmeriCorps. I have only been a part of the team for a brief time but have already noticed how this resource is urgently needed in the local community,” Erin Young, Home for New Beginnings AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator. “Currently, there is only one home for children in the Verde Valley with four beds and only serves teen boys. I am eager to assist and be a part of this non-profit early-on and watch it blossom throughout my time.”

About AmeriCorps VISTA:

AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

About Divine Pies:

Homemade pies that are simply, Divine. Not only will you enjoy your heavenly slice, but you will be supporting our children’s home in Verde Valley with proceeds going to Home for New Beginnings. Divine Pies is in partnership with Northern Arizona University’s AmeriCorps VISTA Program, helping to build a better community by alleviating poverty with capacity building. Order a pie today through emailing info@home4newbeginnings.com or calling (928) 248-3434. Our diverse selection can be found on our website at Home4newbeginnings.com/divine-pies.

About Home for New Beginnings:

Home for New Beginnings believes children deserve a loving, safe home when separated from their parents and will assist children in establishing long-term relationships with stable parental figures to prepare them for a successful life into adulthood. The organization serves youth ages 6-17 in the Verde Valley who find themselves homeless and without a place to live, regardless of the reason that put them in the situation. Join as a Volunteer, become a monthly Donor or learn more at home4newbeginnings.com. Follow us on Facebook: @homefornewbeginnings.

Contact:

Pamela Barton

Executive Director

info@home4newbeginnings.com

(928) 248-3434

Erin Young

AmeriCorps VISTA

Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator

eyoung@home4newbeginnings.com