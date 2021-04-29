MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud Service™ Launches on Microsoft Azure

MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the launch of its Assurance Cloud Service™ (ACS) on Microsoft Azure.

A significant milestone in MYCOM OSI’s ongoing rapid global expansion; the launch follows the success of its Assurance Cloud Service™, which today is used to assure carrier-grade, differentiated network and service quality for global Tier-1 CSPs including Globe Telecom, Magenta Telekom, Three UK and others.

MYCOM OSI’s ACS suite of applications has been technically validated to run on Azure, ready to assure telco-cloud virtualized and containerized network function components that are running on Azure, as well as hybrid on-premises network architectures.

Following a detailed validation process, the launch confirms that MYCOM OSI’s ACS is available as a pre-integrated service assurance system that is interoperable with CSPs’ deployments of modern, virtualized connectivity networks using the Azure for Operators’ portfolio of applications.

The Assurance Cloud Service™ on Azure provides MYCOM OSI’s award winning assurance suite with advanced support for telecommunication network technologies including 5G Standalone and Open RAN, that resulted in winning the TM Forum Excellence Award and Telecom Review Excellence Award in 2020.

Bob De Haven, General Manager, Worldwide Media & Communications at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to have MYCOM OSI as part of our growing telco ecosystem. With the move into the cloud gathering pace today, the ACS represents a significant enabler of telco cloud adoption, proving that cloud-native platforms such as the ACS, together with Microsoft Azure, are recognized by the CSP community as the default choice for unlocking the revenue streams of advanced connectivity services in the 5G era.”

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI said, “The future of the telco and service assurance lies in the hybrid multi-cloud that enables agility, innovation and automation using AI/ML at scale. We are excited that the partnership with Azure will enable us to offer these benefits to our CSP customers as they rollout 5G and digital services.”

“Offering ACS on Azure for Operators further elevates us as a leader in our sector and brings service assurance a step closer to telco-specific workloads in the cloud,” said Dirk Michel, SVP, SaaS Technology and Solution Architecture at MYCOM OSI.

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about offerings such as the Assurance Cloud Service™ SaaS offering, click here: https://www.mycom-osi.com/discuss-catalyst or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.