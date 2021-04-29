Hong Kong – Applications under subsidy scheme for promotion of contactless payment in public markets and for licensed hawkers to open tomorrow

Applications under subsidy scheme for promotion of contactless payment in public markets and for licensed hawkers to open tomorrow ******************************************************************************************



The Government announced earlier that it will launch the second round of the subsidy scheme for promotion of contactless payment in public markets under the Anti-epidemic Fund, and extend the scope to cover licensed hawkers. Applications under the subsidy scheme will open tomorrow (April 30) to provide a one-off subsidy to tenants of public markets and licensed hawkers to promote contactless payment and protect public health.

A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (April 29), “To reduce the virus transmission risk in markets, a one-off subsidy will be provided to eligible tenants of FEHD market stalls (including cooked food stalls) and licensed hawkers at a flat rate of $5,000 for use to meet the initial set-up costs as well as service and other fees in relation to the provision of at least one contactless payment means, which would be processed through a licensed bank or a stored value facility licensee regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, or a debit/credit card scheme, for customers. The subsidy scheme is expected to benefit about 9 000 stall tenants in FEHD markets and 5 700 licensed hawkers.”

Tenants and licensed hawkers are required to submit an application to the FEHD and obtain approval in principle before signing a service contract with a service provider in relation to the provision of at least one contactless payment means, and the tenants and hawkers have to produce a valid service contract of no less than a duration of two years signed by them. The FEHD will conduct inspections to ensure completion of installation before disbursing the subsidy.

​Tenants of FEHD market stalls and licensed hawkers interested in the subsidy scheme can obtain application forms from District Environmental Hygiene Offices of the FEHD and submit their applications on or before June 30.