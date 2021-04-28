Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You

Snacking has mixed opinions, according to Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield. Some people think it to be a healthy habit while others believe that it destroys your health and makes you gain weight. Whatever it is, snacking has an impact on your appetite and weight. Some believe that by snacking, you suppress your hunger levels and promote a feeling of fullness. But the calories don’t get compensated by the next meal.

There are also many others who believe that it doesn’t really affect their calorie intake but can actually reduce their hunger. Kermit Highfield in Louisville KY says that everyone has a different body and so, snacking will have a different impact on everyone. He advises people to go for healthy snacking so that they can overcome the side effects that it can have. Here is what he suggests:

– Eat snacks that provide around 200 calories on a daily basis. Around 10 grams of protein is enough to keep you full until your next meal.

– The number of snacks depends on your daily activities and meal size. If you are an active person, you can go for 2–3 snacks per day and if you are not, go for 1 or no snacks.

– To deal with hunger strikes, you can always keep healthy snacks with you.

– Make sure that you avoid high in sugar, processed snacks that can make you unhealthy.

According to Kermit Highfield, snacking is not harmful if you are doing it the right way. If you eat unhealthy snacks frequently, you can’t expect snacking to help you with your health.