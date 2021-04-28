EloQ Communications named among top social media & influencer marketing companies in April 2021

EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, has been named among the top social media and influencer companies in April 2021 by DesignRush. This is the fourth time EloQ receives a global recognition from DesignRush.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, recently issued an updated list of the best social media & influencer marketing companies. The list serves as a reliable source to update and find the most suitable agency to help them amplify their communications efforts. Among the mentioned companies, EloQ Communications is the only representative from Vietnam. The agency has been known for its dedication to bringing Vietnam’s public relations industry name out to the world. This reward once again demonstrates fruitful results from their practices.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, said: “We’re honored to receive recognition from DesignRush three years in a row. And this time, the news comes right after our fifth anniversary, which means a lot more to us. It is the proof of our commitment to strive forward every day.”

Social media and influencer marketing have always been the focused services of EloQ Communications. Social media usage in Vietnam is much higher than the world’s average. In Vietnam, 73.7% uses social media daily with an average time of 2 hours and 21 minutes. The data demonstrate the significant potential of using social media as a marketing medium in Vietnam in competing with other countries. Under the ongoing circumstances in the world, social media marketing and influencer marketing are in high demand. EloQ Communications has recorded a tremendous increase in inquires for digital marketing, social media management, and influencer marketing in Vietnam, compared to the pre-pandemic period. Clients, from both global and local entities, want to keep in touch with their target audience, and these tools are one of the most effective to help them achieve that goal.

To stay up to date with global know-how and connect with PR practitioners from other regions, EloQ Communications actively expands its network and engages with partner agencies across Asia, Europe and America. EloQ Communications is currently a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA), the Southeast Asian branch of the world’s largest PR professional body, and Public Relations Network (PRN), a global collective of creative and dynamic public relations specialists. This strong bond allows EloQ to implement clients’ campaign regional projects, marking its name in the global market.