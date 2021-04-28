Dr. Naval Parikh Internal Medicine Primary Care Physician

Dr. Naval Parikh An internist, or internal medicine physician, who primarily sees patients in an office-based setting, in addition to rounding on patients in the hospital. Naval Parikh covers a broad scope of medicine to include total body wellness, disease prevention, and management of chronic conditions and illnesses. Internal Medicine Primary Care Physicians typically treat adults, some adolescents, and the elderly as well.

Dr. Naval Parikh is a certified physician who offers high-quality primary and specialized treatments, he also trains to include primary care and internal medicine. His practice offers additional care in a variety of specialties.

The maintenance certification program encourages the bodies – certified doctors – to continue learning and evaluating themselves throughout their medical careers. In countries that follow the tradition of the United States, it is the first academic degree awarded after graduation from medical school. Adolescent medicine specialists must first obtain internal approval and make at least three consecutive trips to the US Medical School.

He has worked with Vincent J. Racanelli to ensure the safety of his patients at many hospitals in the DuPage area, including Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center (UIC). Naval Parikh has ensured the health and well-being of many patients and staff at the hospital.

He is currently affiliated with Northwestern Medicine and Central DuPage Hospital and has practiced at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, Illinois State University, and Billericay Memorial Hospital in Illinois. Dr. Naval Parikh. is a graduate of Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine, based in Blacksburg, and Charlottesville, based at the University Of Virginia School Of Medicine.

As a specialist in preventive medicine, he can specialize in the care of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, arthritis, and other diseases. Dr. Naval Parikh has extensive experience as a family physician, on the basis of which he searches for diseases in need of treatment, which can treat additional illnesses not listed here, as well as other health problems.

Dr. Naval Parikh’s goal is to keep you healthy & provide you with the highest quality of life! He presents a high-quality level of customer service, medical experience, and engagement to health and wellness to all of the patients. With years of experience, he will assess you and create a custom recovery plan that’s right for you. Dr. Naval Parikh understands the importance of educating you on the most effective ways to take care of your body so that you can heal quickly.

Some of the services given by Dr. Naval Parikh are emergencies, infections, anemias, deficiencies, hypertension, heart diseases, thyroid, dermat, and dengue. He follows the best clinical customs and medicines with the fewest side effects.

Internists spend many years experiencing the training and education required to become experts in their fields. A minimum of seven years in medical school and postgraduate training, with at least three of those years dedicated to studying complex adult diseases, leave internists provided to handle the full spectrum of disease. Furthermore, at least half of internal medicine residents develop a one to four-year scholarship in order to study a subspecialty like genetics, rheumatology, cardiology, infectious disease, and sports medicine.

Because internists are experts in disease and illness, they are usually known as the “doctor’s doctor,” and they are relied upon for professional advice and support by many other types of specialty doctors. Overall, internists are trusted for their great knowledge and skill in diagnosing and treating diseases.