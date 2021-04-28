Challenge Charter School Selected For “2021 Best Elementary Schools in America”

GLENDALE, AZ, April 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Announcing a special recognition appearing in the October, 2020 issue of niche.com published by Niche.com Inc.. Challenge Charter School was selected for the following honor:

“2021 Best Elementary Schools in America”

A spokesperson from Challenge Charter School commented on the recognition: “This is quite an honor for us. The fact that niche.com included Challenge Charter School in its selection of “2021 Best Elementary Schools in America,” signals that our constant efforts towards business excellence are paying off. We are proud to be included in this recognition.”

About Challenge Charter School:



Challenge Charter School is a COVID-19 school success story! As an essential part of their community for 25 years, Challenge kept their campus open all year while keeping kids and families safe. During this unprecedented year, Challenge students have not lost academic progress and have been able to thrive with the social and emotional support they need within their engaging and hands-on classrooms. Founded by the Miller family in 1996 the family values create a strengths-based culture rooted in strong parent partnerships, consistent leadership, and teacher empowerment and innovation positioning Challenge as one of the nation’s first and consistently most successful charter schools.

