Bronze Sculpture by Arnaldo Pomodoro (Italian, b. 1926) Brings $186,000 in Ahlers & Ogletree Auction

A polished bronze sculpture on a Lucite base by the Italian sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro (b. 1926), titled Sfera, titled and numbered (2 of 6) soared to $186,000 in an online Spring Fine Estates & Collections auction held March 27th and 28th by Ahlers & Ogletree, based in Atlanta. The work was the top earner in an auction that featured more than 1,000 quality lots.

Pomodoro, now 94 years old, lives and works in Milan. He’s well known for having designed a controversial fiberglass crucifix for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, which is topped with a 14-foot diameter crown of thorns that hovers over the figure of Christ. The piece in the auction, 11 inches tall (sculpture, minus base), is in the artist’s online catalogue raisonné.

Session One contained Asian arts, Modernism, Mid-Century and Contemporary design, fine art and decorative arts, estate jewelry and fashion. Session Two featured period antiques, silver, fine art, important books and maps, antique scientific equipment and tools, and antique weapons. Both auction days were live-streamed on LiveAuctioneers.

A collection of five furniture pieces by the renowned American woodworker George Nakashima (1905-1990) came up for bid, each one offered as a single lot. All five were from the same seller, who acquired the pieces from her mother, a doctor in Tucson who purchased them directly from Mr. Nakashima, whose furniture creations are highly prized by collectors.

Leading the pack was a walnut Minguren coffee table crafted with rosewood butterfly, several free and raw edges and a natural reticulation, marked to the underside with the original owner’s name. It went for $74,400. Also sold was a walnut hanging wall case ($40,300), a “conoid” end table ($27,900), a set of four cherry “New” chairs ($22,320) and a cherry dining table ($17,360).

