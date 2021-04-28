Select Page

Boroughs Publishing Group Releases New M/M Romance – Trey By M. Tasia

Apr 28, 2021 | Business

Talk about preconceived notions. NYPD Detective Anders Nilsen is sure Trey Stoneham is the scum of the earth: a tell-all journalist with a sketchy PI background. But truth is stranger than fiction, and it turns out Trey is a hero twice over.

When a serial killer Trey helped put away escapes prison, Anders has to stick to Trey like glue, which happens to be a job hed gladly take on for a lifetime.

The road to falling in love is fraught with emotional and perilous landmines, and Trey is fine facing danger  hes dodged a bullet before. Well, not really, but it didnt kill him. Falling for a real-life Viking might do him in, and what a way to go.

Unless Treys able to face down the demon from his past and put him away for good, happily-ever-after will remain the stuff of novels.

Trey is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:


Trey


The Gates Series, Book 8


By M. Tasia


Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group


Published: March 2021


ISBN: 978-1953810434 (print)


ISBN: 978-1953810427 (ebook)


ASIN: B0912M7MWB


Pages: 152

About the Author:


M. Tasia is a M/M romance author who lives in Ontario, Canada. She’s is a dedicated people watcher, lover of romance novels, 80s rock, and happily-ever-afters (once the MCs are put through their paces, of course), who grew up with a love of reading. She’s a firm believer that everyone deserves to have love, excitement, and crazy hot romance in their lives. Love should be celebrated and shared.

