TISOH announces return to classroom and online modalities for Summer 2021 semester

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) announces that Summer 2021 semester courses will be offered in two modalities, in-person classroom and fully online.

Classroom (in-person) learning is ideal for the student who lives in Las Vegas, can attend scheduled class meetings, and wishes for a maximum level of engagement. Enhanced health and safety protocols are in place for all in-person classes. Classrooms and common areas are set up to observe social distancing and are sanitized regularly with hospital-grade disinfectant. Additionally, students, staff, and faculty will wear masks at all times. Students who are comfortable with in-person* learning activities should choose this format. During the semester, there will be a mix of live and virtual student services available, as well.

The school continues to offer online learning for students who need maximum flexibility, the ability to learn from anywhere in the world, and desire to engage in learning according to their own schedule. Online students enjoy close, personalized attention from online instructors and interact with a cohort of fellow online students. 24/7 access to TISOH’s Brightspace learning platform is provided.

Regardless of learning modality, students will experience the entire complement of student services TISOH is known for. From networking and content rich events delivered in person and remotely, to one-on-one advising and tutoring, with workshops and mixers, site visits and industry speakers, the TISOH experience is about connecting students to a whole new world of opportunity.

“We are excited to return to our traditional modalities of learning with many enhancements and innovations now in place. With the opening of hospitality markets everywhere and employment opportunities in abundance, TISOH graduates will benefit from the outstanding training outcomes the school is known for.” said Marcus M. Lam, Director of Admissions and Recruitment for TISOH.

*while highly unlikely, should the government mandate a return to a remote format for classroom students, we will have to comply.

About TISOH: The International School of Hospitality

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) was founded in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2005. TISOH offers quality short-term, practical training and career development programs in hospitality. Developed for the industry and by the industry, TISOH’s small class sizes and online courses include: concierge, conference management and event planning, catering, exhibition & tradeshow management, hospitality leadership and supervision, hospitality human resources, hospitality marketing & sales, hotel operations, and wedding coordination and design. Diploma graduates, trained by working experts in the field, enjoy an 85 percent job placement rate (pre-pandemic). TISOH is an academic partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. For more information, visit www.tisoh.edu or call (702) 947-7200.