Dedicated Helpdesk by CBIC for Handholding Trade, Industry and Individuals

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up dedicated helpdesk to handle queries related to Covid related Imports and handhold the trade, industry and individuals for expeditious customs clearance. As you are aware, the Government of India is committed to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of COVID related imports, so that it reaches the users/beneficiaries in time.

Queries and requests are being received by the Department from various quarters. These relate to availability of duty exemption benefits, to clearance procedures, registration requirements from various ministries etc. In order to streamline this process and cater to all the queries and grievances of the trade, a dedicated cell I has been set up by the CBIC.

To handhold the trade relating to clearances, an online form has been created under this URL ( https://t.co/IAOQenWwO2) to seek details in a structured format and redress the grievances,at the earliest. For general queries, the users may send an email through icegatehelpdesk@icegate.gov.in or call up toll free number 1800-3010-1000. The requests being received at Helpdesk will be closely monitored for early resolution.

Further, to resolve the grievances at the local level, zonal level nodal officers have also been nominated and this list can be found in the following URL (https://www.cbic.gov.in/resources//htdocs-cbec/CBIC%20Nodal%20Officers%20for%20Covid%2019%20Revised.pdf).

Shri Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs will be the nodal officer in the CBIC for appropriate resolution of grievances and expeditious clearances of goods, relating to Covid related equipment and raw materials, especially oxygen and oxygen related equipment In case of non- resolution of grievances through the helpdesk or zonal officers, the same may be escalated by way of a self-explanatory SMS or Whatsapp on his number : 9810619628 or email: masaldan.gaurav@nic.in .

