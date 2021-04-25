PM condoles the demise of Pandit Rajan Mishra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said that Pandit Rajan Mishra has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Departure of Mishra ji who was associated with Banaras Gharana is an irreparable loss for the art and music world. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to his family and admirers in this hour of grief.

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

****

DS

(Release ID: 1713999)

Visitor Counter : 9





