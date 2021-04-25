Divami Design Labs Recognized as Clutch’s 2021 Leader in UX Category

Divami Design Labs is elated to announce that Clutch has ranked them as the top (#1) UX UI Design Firm in India and in the top 10 firms (#8) in the world.

“We are thrilled to get featured on the Clutch list. In these troubled times, an affirmation from one of the top reviewers is not only motivational but also poses us with tremendous marketing opportunities.” -Naveen Puttagunta, CEO & Co-Founder, Divami Design Labs

A B2B ratings and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects businesses with the best-fit agencies or consultants they need to tackle their next big business challenge. Clutch covers hundreds of different services from IT to advertising and marketing and ranks service providers based on a range of factors including past clients and experience, verified client reviews, and market presence.

Having partnered with Clutch has been a pride and joy for Divami design labs. With over 30 reviews on the platform and a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9-stars, Divami has received much heartwarming feedback from their clients.

Divami Design Labs is a UX UI Design firm, who have been especially known for their expertise in SaaS, and Enterprise Platform design and development capabilities with a team of about 70 UX UI Designers and Developers. Over the past 12 years, they have worked with clients across the world to deliver a world-class user experience through web & mobile apps, B2B SaaS & Enterprise Software, Consumer apps & eCommerce platforms, and Digital Transformation projects. Apart from their current segments, they are planning for significant growth into Salesforce Platform, AR/VR apps, wearables, Speech & Telematics. They currently have offices in the US and India.

For more information on Divami Design Labs and their services, please visit https://divami.com/