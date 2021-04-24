ICT Circle celebrates massive success; achieves milestone with 500 reseller members in 3 months

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – ICT Circle celebrates bringing over 500 ICT resellers on board within 3 months. The world’s first platform for the B2B ICT ecosystem is quickly changing the paradigm by helping conduct ICT businesses more efficiently.

Most ICT B2B business operations are hindered by manual, time-consuming quotation & inquiry techniques. Further, having to go through the corporate hierarchy chain and long waiting periods often take up a lot of the sales & procurement departments’ time and resources. ICT Circle helps optimally manage business operations by bringing the complete IT channel online.

Resellers can easily upload and manage their inventory through a comprehensive dashboard on ICTCircle.com. This helps cut down operational costs incurred the traditional way and expands their business scope by widening the reach. Further, networking avenues on the platform allow for striking conversations that build loyal business relationships.

ICT Circle’s attempt is to create a secure platform for business transactions. Hence, it extends features like user verification, business creditworthiness, escrow facility, business funding and transport assistance to help users’ businesses thrive in a fraud-free environment.

“Information and communication technology or ICT is the backbone of the entire IT infrastructure. The industry never had a single platform to connect all its stakeholders. ICT Circle is the first-ever B2B platform designed specifically to cater to the needs of the ICT industry. It integrates resellers, vendors, distributors and System Integrators in one place”, says Avinash Wadhwa, Founder & CEO of ICT Circle.

The team is delighted to have brought over 500 resellers with an inventory of over 1 million products on to the platform in just 3 months of its beta launch. It also already has an exclusive network of 70+ distributors and more than 4,000 users. Currently active in the GCC market, ICT Circle envisions to expand to MENA, Southeast Asia and gradually go global.

Media Contact