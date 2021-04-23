Tech Mahindra joins the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has joined forces with growing group of global corporations including Ericsson, IKEA, Telia Company, BT Group, Unilever, Nestlé, Telefónica and Ragn-Sells, en route to driving climate action throughout global supply chains.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said “By joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders we are committing to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across our full value chain in line with the 1.5°C ambition – and to urge our suppliers to do the same. This is a crucial part of decarbonising our full value chain and to reach our climate targets.”

The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders will work together to drive climate action throughout global supply chains in line with science and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the SME Climate Hub, understanding the need to work with and support suppliers to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emissions before 2050. The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders was founded by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative together with Ericsson, IKEA, Telia, BT Group and Unilever and is supported by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the We Mean Business Coalition.

By joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, Tech Mahindra commit to encourage our suppliers to take action aiming to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, reaching net-zero before 2050 and communicate progress annually. Small and medium-sized suppliers are encouraged to make the SME Climate Commitment through the SME Climate Hub. This will contribute to reaching a critical mass and accelerating momentum for climate action across supply chains.

The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders will work together with their suppliers and business partners to develop concrete tools, help remove blockers and provide the resources required to support suppliers.

“We need to jumpstart the first halving of emissions – and without addressing the full value chain this will be impossible. Collaboration is crucial for large corporations to halve emissions in their supply chains towards net zero, whilst also presenting a significant opportunity to advance its position in what will become the next generation of sustainable value chains. We are delighted to welcome Tech Mahindra to the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, as a leading information technology company taking action to reduce emissions in line with science,” says Johan Falk, Head of Exponential Roadmap Initiative and lead author of the 1.5°C Business Playbook.

The 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders have made the following commitment:

1. We have all committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain in line with the 1.5°C ambition. We integrate climate in our business strategy and drive climate action as part of our wider role in society (as members of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative and/or Business Ambition for 1.5°C)

2. We will work together with our suppliers and business partners to join us on this journey by taking action aiming to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, reaching net-zero before 2050 and communicate progress annually, e.g. as outlined in the SME Climate Commitment. To promote, reward and inspire action, we plan to make climate related targets and performance a key supplier purchasing criteria within one year.

3. We recognize the challenge this poses for our suppliers and we will support them, working together to reach our shared goals. In addition, we will support SMEs globally through the SME Climate Hub with tools, knowledge and best practice for implementing a robust climate strategy, to support broad action.

In joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, Tech Mahindra become partners of ​the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, joining an ecosystem of front runners in climate action committed to halving emissions before 2030 in the Race to Zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, integrating climate in business strategy and influencing climate action in society, as described by the 4 pillar framework of the 1.5°C Business Playbook. The Playbook is a guideline for companies and organisations of all sizes to set a 1.5°C aligned strategy and move to action.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2, 56,000 people across 100 countries.

About 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders:

Find out more at: https://exponentialroadmap.org/supply-chain-leaders/

About the Exponential Roadmap Initiative:

The Exponential Roadmap Initiative brings together innovators, scientists, companies and NGOs which are taking action in line with the 1.5°C ambition, with the mission to halve emissions before 2030 through exponential climate action and solutions. The initiative is an official partner of United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign and TED Countdown, and is a founding partner of the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders and the SME Climate Hub. Find out more at: www.exponentialroadmap.org

About the SME Climate Hub:

The SME Climate Hub is an initiative of the International Chamber of Commerce, the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the We Mean Business coalition and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, with the support of Oxford University and Normative. This partnership is an exercise in radical collaboration that opens the doors for SMEs to join the United Nations Race to Zero campaign — an international campaign that brings together an unprecedented coalition of real economy actors and 120 governments committed to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. Find out more at: www.smeclimatehub.org

About the 1.5°C Business Playbook: All companies and organisations must halve emissions before 2030 in the Race to Zero emissions before 2050. The 1.5°C Business Playbook guides companies and organisations of all sizes to exponential climate action and helps them align with the 1.5°C ambition. It is a concrete tool to facilitate the first step of halving emissions, which is grounded in the latest science and focuses on simplicity and speed. Find out more: ​exponentialbusiness.org

About the UNFCCC Race to Zero Campaign: The UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign is an international campaign that brings together an unprecedented coalition of real economy actors and 120 governments committed to achieve net zero carbon emission by no later than 2050. These real economy actors include: 1,128 companies, 452 cities, 22 regions, 549 universities, 45 of the biggest investors and 2,100 chambers of commerce – creating the largest ever alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by no later than 2050: the “Climate Ambition Alliance.” Find out more at: https://racetozero.unfccc.int/

