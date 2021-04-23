Ralcon Opens Office in Downtown Tucson QOZ

Tucson, AZ, 23rd April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Ralcon is an LLC located in Tucson, AZ. Their scope of work covers all phases of construction, from residential to commercial, with a culture dedicated to detail. Their services include full renovations, remodels, kitchen and bath design and remodeling, load-bearing wall reconfiguration, additions and enclosures, new custom home design, and construction. They operate with the utmost integrity and take pride in their unparalleled customer service, expertise, quality outcomes, and experience in this line of work. They always put their customers’ needs first.

“It is our mission to provide excellent workmanship and complete customer satisfaction from the start to the completion of a project. In order to understand our customers’ needs and expectations, we take great care to communicate with each and every one of them in a professional manner. Our reputation is based on service, safety, and quality, regardless of how large or small the job,” says Ramon Soto, General Contractor at Ralcon LLC.

Ralcon started with only a dream to build a respectable contracting company. Now that dream has come to life, and Ralcon LLC has been delivering high-quality bathroom remodels, kitchen remodels, and whole-home remodels for the last few years to the great people of Tucson, Arizona.

In only two years, Ralcon LLC has built up a great reputation, as evidenced by their Google rating of over four stars and their rave reviews:

“They worked on a bathroom repair after some water damage. Their communication was great, and when the work was done you couldn’t tell there had ever been a problem. Everything matched perfectly, from the drywall to the replacement of shower tiles and even the paint on the walls. I would use them again for any work that I might need.” – CS

“I’ve worked on several projects with Ralcon and am always impressed by the level of craftsmanship and detail that they set as their standard. Their professionalism and knowledge is unsurpassed. Would highly recommend.” – Jerico Castillo

“Very accessible and reliable. They are there when you need them. We hired them for a remodeling project, and they also gave us great suggestions about how to improve the ideas we already had. Always showed up on time. Very professional and friendly. These guys understand the concept of quality work and great customer service. Definitely recommend them.” – Salvador Hernandez

About QOZ

Ralcon LLC is located in Tucson, AZ. Not only are they located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ), they also operate in it. According to the IRS website, a QOZ is an “economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Localities qualify as QOZs if they have been nominated for that designation by a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory and that nomination has been certified by the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury via his delegation of authority to the Internal Revenue Service” (IRS).

QOZs act as an economic development tool. “They are designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities.” They achieve this result by providing tax incentives for investors to invest in businesses operating in one or more QOZs. An investor can defer taxes on any gain that is invested. That deferral lasts until Dec. 2026. If the QOZ is held for at least five years, there will be a 10% exclusion of the deferred gain. After seven years, that percentage goes up to 15%. If investors hold the investment for at least 10 years, they are eligible for an adjustment on the basis of the QOZ investment to its fair market value on the date that it is sold or exchanged.

For more information regarding QOZs, visit Opportunity Zones Frequently Asked Questions | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov).