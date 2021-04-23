Hong Kong – Government releases Report of the Independent Audit Panel for Implementation of Recommendations in the Final Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Construction Works at and near the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project

Government releases Report of the Independent Audit Panel for Implementation of Recommendations in the Final Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Construction Works at and near the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project ******************************************************************************************



The Independent Audit Panel for Implementation of Recommendations in the Final Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Construction Works at and near the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project submitted its audit report to the Chief Executive on March 26. The report was uploaded to the Transport and Housing Bureau (THB) website today (April 23) (www.thb.gov.hk/eng/psp/publications/transport/studies/index.htm).



In regard to the 78 recommendations put forward by the Commission to promote public safety and assurance on quality of works, the Panel is of the view that 50 have been fully implemented and satisfactory progress towards the full implementation of the other 28 is being made. To ensure the full implementation of these 28 recommendations, the Panel suggests that the THB should continue to monitor the implementation progress.



The Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank Chan Fan, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chairman of the Panel, Mr Wong Kwai-huen, and the Members of the Panel, Professor Lo Hong-kam and Mr Chan Chi-chiu, for their efforts in conducting the independent follow-up audit on the implementation progress of the various recommended measures in the Commission’s Final Report and compiling the audit report.

The THB will continue to monitor the implementation progress of the Commission’s recommendations.