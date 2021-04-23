Express Stores, an omni-channel branded Kirana chain for Bharat, to expand its team across verticals

Express Stores, India’s fastest growing branded Omni-channel chain of Bharat’s Kiranas, a 360-degree solution provider, today announced it is expanding its team across various roles this year as it sees significant growth momentum in its business from both online and offline channels. The new hires will be across technology, business development, FMCG supply chain and operations. With the fresh hiring, the team size is expected to grow to double, for instance the technology team will grow more than thrice the size of their current strength. The fresh hiring will meet the high growth appetite of the business and build end-to-end technology solutions leading to enhanced consumer and partner experience.

Express Stores provides a 360 degree solution to retailers which helps them deliver great value to consumers. For consumers, the partner stores are the first of their kind neighbourhood branded stores that bring trust they seek. For retailers, the company provides hassle free retailing. This gets enabled by the company’s suite of technology solutions, unlocking massive physical and mental bandwidth for retailers.

With the objective of empowering local Kirana stores, Express Stores with its franchise model, leverages technology both at the backend in supply chain, inventory management, partner management, intelligence and at the front end in consumer and partner facing technology. Express Stores leverages aggregation of supply in the backend to provide supply distribution to its stores. Express Stores recently has raised seed funding of Rs 8 Crores led by early-stage venture capital firm Venture Highway (founded by Neeraj Arora ex-Whatsapp, Samir Sood, ex Google) with participation from marquee individual investors – Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal (Snapdeal) , Anupam Mittal (People Group), Amit Singhal (Google), among others.

Apoorv Jain, Co-Founder & CEO at Express Stores, said, “Express Store’s mission is to organise, modernise small Kirana stores and make the business profitable from the first month itself. Small business owner’s time (and money) is much more relevant today for Indian SMEs than before. As a fast-growing business, Express Stores never stands still, as we are always striving to offer a better service to our partners and have already achieved product market fit. There has been a consistent growth in our store partner base and an increase in demand for our 360 degree solutions. We are looking for experienced professionals across functions and industries for enhancing our consumers and partners experience.”