Care Issues for Medicare Beneficiaries Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association

Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries living at home report one disability posing a potential need for care reports the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

“When you live a long life, there is a real risk that you’ll need assistance with daily activities like walking, bathing and dressing,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. “But too few people are prepared and when a need starts to exist your planning options, specifically long-term care insurance, are no longer available.”

The Association director shared data with leading long-term care insurance professionals who regularly counsel seniors. “Some 28.7 percent of Medicare beneficiaries who live at home reported serious difficulty walking or climbing,” Slome shares. “Almost one in five (17.1%) reported a serious difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions.”

“Without understanding that issues like this creep up on you as you age, people have no urgency to start planning prior to Medicare eligibility,” Slome adds. “The Association’s position is that the sweet spot for long-term care planning is between ages 55 and 64, prior to Medicare eligibility. That’s when you have the most options available and added time to prepare, whatever your ultimate choice for dealing with this real risk.”

In addition to cost and claims information, the Association posts relevant information regarding long-term care need statistics.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance costs call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.