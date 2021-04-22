Women United For Animal Welfare Launches Youth Activism Program (YAP)

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 22, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — WUFAW’s Youth Activism Program (YAP) recognizes exceptional Youth who are actively making a difference in their community, either by volunteering for an animal organization, personally rescuing animals, or by being a passionate advocate for animal rights and welfare.

Studies find that the earlier a child begins volunteering, the better. And volunteering with animals makes the impact even stronger by teaching responsibility, compassion, and providing many other qualities that help them become well-rounded adults. WUFAW aims to inspire, encourage and support kids and their love of animals.

To apply, individuals need to submit a 1–2 minute video describing what they are doing or have done to help animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video should also include their motivations and dreams for the future. A $100 gift card will be awarded to the 2nd place runner up.

Guidelines for the YAP award are as follows:

• Open to individuals who are or will be between the ages 10 to 16 by May 31st, 2021.



• Applications are submitted through the online application form HERE



• Submissions must be from an individual, not a group or organization.



• There is no fee for applying.



• Activities should be ongoing, not single events or arranged just for this award.



• Applicants must be residents of the United States.

WUFAW partners with organizations around the world to enhance the lives of stray animals and pets. They provide financial support, contribute medical equipment and animal supplies, send personnel to vet clinics in need, create spay/neuter programs and offer valuable advice to animal rescue organizations globally.

For any questions or comments please contact: [email protected]