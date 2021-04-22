UNICOM® Systems, Inc. Releases UNICOM Digital Transformation Toolkit (UDTT™) 10.2

UNICOM Systems, Inc. has announced the release of UNICOM Digital Transformation Toolkit (UDTT) 10.2. UNICOM Digital Transformation Toolkit supports faster multichannel application development, especially for the banking industry. It provides runtime infrastructure based on IBM WebSphere Application Server to deliver targeted, multichannel marketing campaigns for retail banking. UDTT provides a development environment with design templates to support high-volume and transactional-oriented banking functions.

CEO and Founder, Corry Hong states, “UNICOM’s approach to Digital Transformation includes UDTT and the newly introduced UNICOM Universal Gateway (UniGW®), a management dashboard designed to provide real-time views into operational business performance. This approach enables strategic decision making and correlates the massive amount of data erupting from new technologies such as big data, video analysis, IBM Watson, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things (“IoT”) to actionable business insights.”

UDTT helps modernize legacy applications. It is a component of UniGW DX Software that provides Digital Transformation and Legacy Application Modernization solutions. It is a pragmatic infrastructure designed and built so that existing mission-critical systems can evolve rather than be replaced.

UDTT Feature:

Channel applications are very important to large enterprises including banks. Bank channel applications enable nearly all the customer interactions. UDDT provides a common framework for building integrated and consistent channel applications in multiple channels. Channel applications are built on a common framework, leveraging new capabilities across all channels: Home Banking, Teller, ATM, Contact Center, and Mobile Banking.

UNICOM® UDTT™ 10.2 – What’s new in this release?

UNICOM Digital Transformation Toolkit 10.2, helps general business to integrate legacy applications with new technologies, and then quickly accomplishes the digital transformation.

Take a look at some of the major enhancements in this release.

Gradle style project structure support in UDTT™ development tool

A Gradle or Maven project can be converted from one to the other.

Provide new plugin to generate UDTT’s Gradle Project.

Enhance existing UDTT™ IDE actions and functions to support the new Gradle directory structure.

UDTT™ Builder performance and usability improvement for generating runtime artifacts easily from business process designed in UDTT™ tool

Run UDTT™ builder and automation tools within the same JVM to get better performance and higher availability.

Enable the UDTT™ builder to run independently, or run with other build automation tools.

Support popular build automation tools (Ant Task, Maven Mojo).

UDTT™ enhancement to support micro service architecture

Expose UDTT™ Flow and Operation as a service easily.

Enable other app (both UDTT™ client app and 3rd party app) to access UDTT™ service easily.

UDTT™ host assessment simplification

Provide unified APIs and configurations for various host types and protocols.

Usability improvement by enabling configuration tool.

New extension point introduced to facility future extension.

Performance improving by optimizing connection pools.

Cache for micro service data

The remote cache service allows you to share information to improve performance, increase throughput, and provide high availability.

OpenJDK 11 Support

Tooling plug-in compatible with OpenJDK.

Runtime libraries compatible with OpenJDK.

Client-side Java swing GUI compatible with OpenJDK.

Support Tomcat running on top of OpenJDK.

Underlying software concurrency certification

AdoptOpenJDK 11 (Eclipse Adoptium)

MQ 9.x

Oracle 12.x

Maven 3.6.x

Redis 3.x.x and above

Eclipse 4.11(2019-03)

What distinguishes UDTT from other frameworks?

UDTT is a framework specified and optimized to financial channel applications.

UDTT is a complete framework to cover the characteristics of financial channel applications.

UDTT has integrated tooling to create a financial transaction covered from front to end

UDTT provides common services across channels and solution templates base on its framework and tooling

###

Media Contact:

Mr. Russ Guzzo

russ.guzzo@unicomglobal.com

+1.818.838.0606

About UNICOM® Global unicomglobal.com

UNICOM Global consists of more than fifty (50) corporate entities encompassing a wide range of businesses across all geographic regions. With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California, to offices in Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, throughout EMEA in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the UAE, and across Asia/Pacific with locations in Japan, China, India, Australia, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

UNICOM Global offers deep in-house resources and flexible IT solutions to our partners worldwide. UNICOM Global focuses on acquiring and integrating mature and growing mid-cap NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange AIM and German publically-traded companies in technology, financing, IT, real estate, and business services. Please visit our websites for additional information about the services, products and solutions that UNICOM Global offers:

unicomglobal.com UNICOM Global – Assets, capital and investment management

unicomsi.com UNICOM Systems – IBM Mainframe software products

unicomgov.com UNCOM Government (formerly NASDAQ: GTSI) – Government IT solutions

unicomengineering.com UNICOM Engineering (formerly NASDAQ: NEI) – Appliance platform

unicom.org UNICOM Science and Technology Parks

www.unicomtechnologypark.com UNICOM Technology Park – Innovation Labs in Virginia

www.unicomsciencepark.com UNICOM Science and Technology Park – Innovation Labs in New Jersey

unicom-capital.com UNICOM Capital – Business and Financial Services

solidDB.com solidDB – In-memory relational database management system

usrobotics.com USRobotics – Data communications products

memeo.com Memeo – Enterprise-grade Secure File Sharing for the Cloud

firetide.com Firetide – Wireless technology solutions for security and transportation

detec.com DETEC – Document composition products

softlanding.com SoftLanding Systems – IBM i software products

macro4.com Macro 4 (formerly LONDON: MAO) – Document Management products

illustro.com illustro – z/OS and z/VSE software products

iet-solutions.com iET Solutions – ITIL® ITSM software products

eden.com Eden – Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Financial Services, and Real Estate

cics.com CICS.com – Hardware, Software, Outsourcing and Professional Services

All trademarks referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.