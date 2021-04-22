PM condoles death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed sadness on the demise of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

Shri Modi Tweeted:

“Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP.”

