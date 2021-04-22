New Children’s Book Celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Toni Morrison, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.) Unfortunately, many children are unaware of these institutions. “The ABCs of HBCUs,” written by Claudia Walker and published by HBCU Prep School, is raising awareness about Black Colleges.

From A to Z, “The ABCs of HBCUs” gives readers a front-row, all-inclusive tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Walker wrote this children’s book to introduce young readers to college campuses like Howard University, Spelman College, Lincoln University and Meharry Medical College.

Readers also learn about time-honored traditions such as the Battle of the Bands, homecoming, and Black fraternities and sororities.

In a recent interview, Walker said, “As a teacher, I know that some students only learn about HBCUs during their senior year of high school, if at all. I want to change that, and ensure that students are exposed to these historical institutions as early as possible.”

Award-winning brand-designer Jessica E. Boyd provided the illustrations for the book. Boyd, a double HBCU alumna, captured and translated the essence of the Black college experience into a language that speaks to young children.

This is a debut book release for Walker and Boyd.

About the Author

Claudia Walker is an Oakland based author, speaker, and teacher whose work has been featured in the New York Times, Essence, and Vogue. As a proud second-generation HBCU graduate, her debut book, The ABCs of HBCUs,” is inspired by her undergraduate experiences at Spelman College.

Deeply committed to showcasing and celebrating stories that mainstream publications tend to overlook, Claudia launched HBCU Prep School, a publishing company that centers on Black voices and Black joy in children’s books.

For media and general inquiries, contact Bryan Walker at:

Bryan@hbcuprepschool.com

Website: https://hbcuprepschool.com